Kershaw County School District hiring school bus drivers, food service employees

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District is in the process of hiring school bus drivers and substitute food service employees.
Those who are interested in becoming a bus driver must be able to pass a drug test, a background check, DOT physical exam, and a physical performance test.
A bus driver candidate also must have at least a high school diploma or GED and a negative TB test.
An applicant must have had a driver’s license for at least a year and have less than four points against it. The pay is based on experience and includes benefits.
KCSD currently has several part-time openings for school cafeteria substitutes. The Pay is $9 an hour and there is potential to become a permanent part-time employee.
Applications for both jobs can be found online at www.kcsdschools.net.
Bus driver applications should be returned to John Clinton and foodservice applications should be returned to Misha Lawyer at 2029 W. DeKalb Street, Camden, SC 29020.
You can contact Lawyer at (803)-432-8416 and Clinton at (803)-438-8017 or (803)-669-4210.
