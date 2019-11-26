Kershaw County deputies deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office helped spread holiday joy by delivering Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
In a Facebook post, KCSO said even their Deputy Chelsea Cockrell, who was hit by a car while working as a school crossing guard last month, was up to the task.
Cockrell is still not cleared for work, but was able to help with the volunteer effort like she has in past years, Chief Deputy Steve Knafelc said.
This is the third year KCSO has collected and delivered meals for families.
“It is amazing to see our deputies get more excited delivering meals to the needy than they do about preparing for their own family Thanksgiving meals,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in the Facebook post.
KCSO thanked Elgin Food Lion, Lindsay Christofaro and Wateree Elementary School for donating food to make their holiday drive successful.
