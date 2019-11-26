KCSO deputies ‘protect and serve’ by escorting woman with choking newborn to the ER

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office received high praise from a mother in desperate need after they intervened with a special police escort to the emergency room.
They received a call regarding a mother who was on her way to the emergency room with her newborn baby. The baby girl was choking on her own vomit and stopped breathing.
Ashley Thomas, the mother of the child, rushed to the emergency room due to the uncertainty that an ambulance would make it on time.
Once the deputies saw the mother’s vehicle they gave her a police escort to the emergency room and stayed to ensure that her baby was okay.
Thomas posted a message on Facebook, showing her gratitude to the deputies for their diligence in protecting and serving their community.
