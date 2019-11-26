Gamecocks WR Edwards upgraded to questionable for game vs. Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards just might be available for South Carolina when they face No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.
Edwards, who has been suffering from a knee injury during the game against Appalachian State, was listed as doubtful during the Gamecocks’ bye week. However, the program’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards could suit up in his final regular-season game on Saturday.
“Bryan Edwards is questionable. He did a little bit today,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp told reporters. “He had a scope last week. We’ll see how he continues to progress. Obviously, he’s a guy that’s not going to need a lot of snaps and such, but we’ll see how that continues to progress.”
Edwards has made his mark with the Gamecocks by catching at least one pass in the 48 games he has played for Carolina. Plus, the former Conway standout sits in third place for most receiving touchdowns in Gamecock history.
In his career, Edwards has 12 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson.
He’ll try to add to those numbers on Saturday when the Gamecocks host the Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.