First Alert Forecast: Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, then rain for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a holiday week! We’re looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, and we’re keeping an eye on your weekend forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s.
· A cold front will usher in a few spotty showers for Wednesday (20-30%). Highs will be in the low 70s.
· On Thanksgiving Day, we’ll see mild weather with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
· Dry weather is expected Friday and most of the day Saturday, but our next cold front will bring rain into the area by late Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances on Sunday are around 40%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy fog could develop. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning.
High pressure will control our weather into Tuesday, giving way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the mid 60s
By Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the low 70s by afternoon. A weak cold front will move in from the west, giving way to a few spotty showers here and there. We’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
So far, Thanksgiving Day is looking pretty good. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Dry weather is also expected for Black Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will reach the low 60s by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
This weekend will not be a washout. However, some showers will be possible. Let’s talk about Saturday first. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures around kick-off time for the South Carolina/Clemson football game will be in the low 60s. Rain will likely move in late Saturday evening and Saturday night with a strong cold front. We’ll keep you posted to any changes with our forecast.
Rain will continue into Sunday as the cold front sweeps through the area. The chance for rain is 40% for now. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Much colder weather moves in next week with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Areas of Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Showers (20-30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Thanksgiving: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
