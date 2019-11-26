First Alert Forecast: Great Looking Holiday Forecast On The Way

Mild Temperatures This Thanksgiving
High pressure will give us a couple more really nice days…take a break for a day then return for Thanksgiving. 60s Today…70s Wednesday. A cold front will move through the state Wednesday. Look for a handful of showers as the front moves on to the East.
Thanksgiving Day is great! Mostly sunny skies and Highs in the middle 60s
A much stronger cold front arrives by late Sunday. This will give us showers/rain with much cooler temperatures to start next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunny and Mild Today - Wednesday
- Great looking Thanksgiving with Highs in the middle 60s
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Breezy and warm. Highs lower 70s
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
