First Alert Forecast: Great Looking Holiday Forecast On The Way
By Tim Miller | November 26, 2019 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:32 AM

Mild Temperatures This Thanksgiving

Tim Miller's Tuesday November 26 morning forecast

High pressure will give us a couple more really nice days…take a break for a day then return for Thanksgiving. 60s Today…70s Wednesday. A cold front will move through the state Wednesday. Look for a handful of showers as the front moves on to the East.

Thanksgiving Day is great! Mostly sunny skies and Highs in the middle 60s

A much stronger cold front arrives by late Sunday. This will give us showers/rain with much cooler temperatures to start next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Sunny and Mild Today - Wednesday

- Great looking Thanksgiving with Highs in the middle 60s

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs middle 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Breezy and warm. Highs lower 70s

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s

