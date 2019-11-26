FIRST ALERT: Dry for Thanksgiving, then heavy rain possible for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking your Thanksgiving Day forecast along with wet weather for part of your weekend. In fact, Sunday is now an Alert Day!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front will usher in a few spotty showers for Wednesday (20-30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
· On Thanksgiving Day, we’ll see mild weather with highs in the mid 60s. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies.
· Dry weather is expected Friday and most of the day Saturday, but our next cold front will bring rain into the area by late Saturday night into Sunday.
· Sunday is now an Alert Day! Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances on Sunday are around 60%.
· Much cooler weather moves in next week. Highs will be in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies. It will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s by afternoon. A weak cold front will move in from the west, giving way to a few spotty showers here and there. We’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Thanksgiving Day is still looking good. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Enjoy your holiday!
Dry weather is also expected for Black Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will reach the low 60s by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
This weekend will not be a washout. However, some showers will be possible. Let’s talk about Saturday first. We’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures around kick-off time for the South Carolina/Clemson football game will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will likely increase through the game. Rain will likely move in late Saturday evening and Saturday night with a strong cold front. We’ll keep you posted to any changes with our forecast.
Rain will continue into Sunday. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Sunday. As the cold front sweeps through the area, areas of rain will be around. Some of the rain could be heavy. The chance for rain is 60% for now. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Much colder weather moves in next week with highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.