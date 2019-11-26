Department of Consumer Affairs petitions to intervene in Blue Granite utility filing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs has petitioned to intervene in a request to raise utility rates.
The request was filed by the Blue Granite Water Company with the Public Service Commission.
The company serves dozens of neighborhoods in Richland, Lexington, and York counties.
If approved, the increase could raise customer’s rates up to 56%.
In the application for proposed increases, customer’s water rates could increase up to 45% and sewer rates up to 56%.
Blue Granite says the added revenue would cover the creation of a storm reserve fund, legal expenses, investments in infrastructure, and costs resulting from third-party purchased water and wastewater treatment, in addition to other things.
SCDCA’s petition against the utility filing can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.