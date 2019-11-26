CPD makes quick arrest in early morning shooting near Richland Library North Main

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police made a quick arrest in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in north Columbia.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Rosedale Arch near Ashley Street and North Main Street. That’s near the Richland Library North Main branch.
Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in the leg, but is expected to be OK.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Just hours later, the Columbia Police Department arrested 21-year-old Rayshide Teekyon Maxwell.
Maxwell is the person of interest officers mentioned picking up at the scene of the crime Tuesday morning.
He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
