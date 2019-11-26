CPD makes quick arrest in early morning shooting near Richland Library North Main

CPD investigating shooting on Ashley Street near Richland Library
By Kiana Miller and Laurel Mallory | November 26, 2019 at 5:20 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 12:17 PM
Rayshide Teekyon Maxwell, 21, is charged with attempted murder.
Rayshide Teekyon Maxwell, 21, is charged with attempted murder. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police made a quick arrest in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in north Columbia.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Rosedale Arch near Ashley Street and North Main Street. That’s near the Richland Library North Main branch.

Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in the leg, but is expected to be OK.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Just hours later, the Columbia Police Department arrested 21-year-old Rayshide Teekyon Maxwell.

Maxwell is the person of interest officers mentioned picking up at the scene of the crime Tuesday morning.

He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.