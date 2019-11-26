Country singer Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas, bringing tour to Bank of America Stadium

Country singer Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas, bringing tour to Bank of America Stadium
Garth Brooks performs at Joe's in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. Garth has partnered with Seagram's 7 Crown to secure 700,000 pledges to #JoinThePact, a pledge to never drive impaired. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Source: Rob Grabowski)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 26, 2019 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 8:58 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - Country singer Garth Brooks is making his way to the Carolinas, returning to Charlotte for the first time in over 22 years.

Brooks will be performing at the Bank of America Stadium on May 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. This is the only date that he will be in the Carolinas. Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m and there is an eight ticket limit.

There are three ways you can purchase tickets:

All seats are reserved and tickets are $94.95 all inclusive.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.