Gamecocks’ Boston earns second SEC Freshman of the Week honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time this year, Aliyah Boston has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
This season, Boston has averaged 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Within the last week, the 6-foot-5 freshman has been key in helping the No. 5 Gamecocks pick up wins against USC Upstate and Clemson to move their record to 6-0 on the season.
Boston also leads the nation in blocks (24), is fourth in the nation in blocks per game (4.0), and tied for 12th in the nation in double-doubles (3).
Boston returns home to St. Thomas this week as she and the Gamecocks will compete in the 2019 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Carolina will play three games this week. First, they’ll face No. 17 Indiana on Thanksgiving. On Friday, they’ll take on Washington State. To finish off the tournament, South Carolina will face defending champion Baylor, the second-ranked team in the country.
