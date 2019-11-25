34-year-old killed in shooting near Oaks Hill Golf Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Sunday night at a home in north Columbia left one man dead.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Dubard-Boyle Road. That’s on the northern edge of the Oaks Hill Golf Club in north Columbia.
Demetrius Floyd, 34, was shot multiple times, the coroner said.
Crews rushed Floyd to the hospital, but he died around 10:40 p.m. The coroner said he died from his gunshot wounds.
Floyd did not live at the home where he was shot, the coroner said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Deputies said they would share more information as they could.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
