34-year-old killed in shooting near Oaks Hill Golf Club

34-year-old killed in shooting near Oaks Hill Golf Club
A shooting Sunday night at a home in north Columbia left one man dead. (Source: WAFB)
By Laurel Mallory | November 25, 2019 at 11:14 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 11:20 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Sunday night at a home in north Columbia left one man dead.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Dubard-Boyle Road. That’s on the northern edge of the Oaks Hill Golf Club in north Columbia.

Demetrius Floyd, 34, was shot multiple times, the coroner said.

ALSO | Man found shot to death inside Columbia home

Crews rushed Floyd to the hospital, but he died around 10:40 p.m. The coroner said he died from his gunshot wounds.

Floyd did not live at the home where he was shot, the coroner said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Deputies said they would share more information as they could.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.