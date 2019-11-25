Two arrested in connection with burglary of Lexington home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a home in Lexington last week.
Christian Brown is facing charges for 1st-degree burglary, kidnapping, grand larceny, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, criminal conspiracy, and armed robbery.
Michael Priester is facing charges for 1st-degree burglary, kidnapping, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, financial transaction card theft, and armed robbery.
On November 19th, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officials were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Martel Drive.
Upon arrival, a female victim told officers that two unknown men had forced their way into her home through the back door. The victim stated that the men held her in her bedroom while they stole numerous items.
The burglars then fled the scene in the victim’s dark grey 2013 Honda Civic. The vehicle has a Clemson Tiger Paw on the passenger side rear window with a South Carolina license plate: JRP 822.
While investigating the incident detectives found evidence that Brown and Priester had used the victim’s credit card.
On November 20th, the Auburn Police Department notified Lexington Police that Brown and Priester had been arrested and the victim’s vehicle had been recovered.
Detectives of the Lexington Police Department went to the Lee County Detention Center in Alabama to interview the suspects. Officials found evidence connected to the burglary and kidnapping while processing the stolen vehicle.
Brown and Priester will be extradited to the Lexington County Detention Center when their pending charges with the Auburn Police Department have been adjudicated.
