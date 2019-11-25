Teen accused of stealing car, crashing into Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old faces charges, accused of stealing a SUV and leading police on a chase before crashing into a home in the middle of the night.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Parkwood Drive, off Covenant Road near Two Notch Road, police said.
Gi’Vino Bookert, 18, is accused of stealing the SUV from Harrison Road and causing the crash.
Columbia police said they were chasing the driver of a stolen car from English Avenue toward Covenant Road before losing sight of the SUV.
Later, someone flagged down officers saying a SUV hit a home nearby.
Police said there were people inside the house when the crash happened, but they are OK.
Bookert is accused of trying to run from the wreck on foot before officers caught up with him.
He’s charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run with property damage, failure to stop for blue lights and driving without a license.
Damage to the home will total about $28,000, police said.
