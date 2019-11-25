S.C. man who lied about shooting his wife now charged with her murder, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man who first told deputies that his wife shot herself is now charged with her murder, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Bobo said deputies were called about 6 p.m. Sunday to a home on Hobbysville Road about an accidental shooting.
Bobo said Danny Ray Faulkner called 911 and told a dispatcher that he and his wife were having an argument, Faulkner told deputies that he pulled out a gun during the argument and had it pointed to his own head.
Faulkner told authorities at the home that his wife was able to turn the gun towards her own head and pull the trigger while the gun was still in his hands, according to Bobo.
The victim, Angela Walker Faulkner, 48, was taken to the hospital where she died.
Bobo said Danny Faulkner was taken to the Sheriff's Office, where he repeated his original story, but investigators learned that before Danny Faulkner called 911 he called two family members and told them he shot Angela Faulkner.
Bobo said the physical evidence at the scene also did not support Danny Faulkner's story of what happened.
Danny Faulkner is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Angela Faulkner died just before 11 p.m. at the hospital, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
