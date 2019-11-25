RCSD: Woman, man dead in murder-suicide in southeast Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies believe a deadly shooting at a home in Columbia on Sunday afternoon was a murder-suicide.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the 2500 block of Banner Hill Road. That’s off Caughman Road near Leesburg Road in southeast Columbia.
When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner identified the deceased as Arianna Natasha Noble-Johnson, 31, and Joshua Seth Johnson, 31. They both lived at the home where they were found dead, according to the coroner.
Noble-Johnson died “after being shot by someone,” the coroner said, while Johnson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies do not expect any arrests as they investigate the crime as a murder-suicide.
