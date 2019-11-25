Person killed in car accident near airport

By Dawndy Mercer Plank and Jenna Cisneros | November 24, 2019 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 9:41 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in a car crash in Lexington County this afternoon.

Alexander R. Jeffcoat, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Columbia Aiprort Expressway near Springdale.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Jeffcoat and a passenger were in an Infinity G35 traveling westbound.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the driver ran off the road and the car flipped over. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. That person died at the scene.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man from Lexington, was able to get out of the car. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

