Nearly 80 children set to be adopted on Statewide Adoption Day in S.C.

"Every child deserves the chance to grow up in a home where they feel safe, loved and protected and many would benefit from adoption," DSS State Director Michael Leach said. "It's a fact that fewer families adopt older youth, who linger in foster care and are most likely to age out of the system without the support and safety net they need. As an agency, we want to change that and help youth secure stable connections to become independent, productive adults. We all benefit when that happens."