Man shot while sleeping in S.C. home

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot while sleeping on a couch just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
The incident occurred on the 1600 block of Hyde Street, and deputies in Lancaster County say someone drove by the home and shot into it from the outside.
The gunman fired multiple shots at the home. Detectives don’t know if it was a targeted shooting or if this was a random act of violence.
Deputies haven’t identified any suspects.
The man shot is expected to survive.
