Man killed after gun goes off during fight, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died after a gun went off during a fight with another man, investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Percival Road in northeast Columbia. That’s near Decker Boulevard and Interstate 77.
Deputies arrived at a home to find a man shot in the upper body.
Investigators determined the man had been in a physical fight with another man when the gun went off, shooting him.
No charges have been filed. However, RCSD’s investigation is not over.
The man who died has not been identified.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
