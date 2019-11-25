Man found shot to death inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police launched a homicide investigation after finding a man shot to death in a Columbia home early Monday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Clark Street, which is off River Drive near North Main Street, police said.
Someone called 911, and when officers arrived at the house, they found a man on the floor with “visible injuries and no signs of life.”
The victim has not been identified.
Investigators are looking for surveillance video from the area to see if it captured a person or persons of interest.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
This was the second deadly shooting in a matter of hours in Richland County.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, 34-year-old Demetrius Floyd was found shot multiple times in a home on Dubard-Boyle Road near the Oak Hill Golf Club, deputies said. He later died at the hospital.
That shooting is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Police have not said if the shootings are related.
