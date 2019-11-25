Man charged with murder after confessing to killing woman on S.C. highway, officials say

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man confessed to killing a woman while riding in her car on a Chester County highway Saturday morning.
Brandon Ryan Roberts, 32, was charged with murder in Latwanyept LaShay Stover’s death after Chester County Sheriff’s deputies gathered witness statements and Roberts’ “own admission during an interview which was recorded,” warrants show.
Robets confessed to Stover’s killing on Highway 200, at the intersection of S.C. 21, warrants show. Officials say the crime occurred in Stover’s white BMW around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Stover was later found in the area. She was 37.
Roberts is being housed in the Chester County Detention Center.