Lexington County gang member sentenced to 25 year for manslaughter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A validated gang member in Lexington County has been sentenced to 25 years in connection with the shooting death of a man in February of 2017.
Kevin Lawrence Pearson, 27, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter last week, according to officials.
On February 8th, Lexington County officers received a call reporting multiple gunshots. Officers were told the shooter left the scene in a Honda Accord with a dog inside the vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers and first responders found Rodney Isaac, Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Issac was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy later confirmed Rodney died from a fatal gunshot wound to his head.
A license plate tag number given to law enforcement was revealed to be registered to a Honda that belonged to Pearson’s sister. When quested by officials Pearson’s sister stated that her brother drop off her car and the dog and he told her he did something bad.
When law enforcement spoke with Pearson’s mother, she confirmed that he left her home that morning prior to the shooting with the dog and his sister’s car.
An eyewitness at the scene later identified Pearson as the individual that shot Rodney.
According to officials, approximately three weeks prior to this shooting, Pearson was shot in an unsolved drive-by shooting at the Bojangle’s in Cayce. The investigation determined that Pearson believed that Rodney was involved. Officials say he targeted Rodney and others as retaliation.
Law enforcement also obtained cell phone and Facebook records belonging to Pearson. Prior to killing Rodney, Pearson messaged multiple individuals asking them to shoot Rodney.
Approximately twelve hours before the shooting, Pearson sent a message that suggested something would happen when he sees Rodney on Princeton Road where this shooting occurred.
After the shooting, Pearson sent text messages that indicated he was not ready to serve prison time and talked about leaving the state.
He was able to evade law enforcement for 16 months before he was arrested in June of 2018.
Pearson is a validated gang member and believed to be high ranking. He has prior convictions for high and aggravated assault, discharging firearms into a dwelling, disordering conduct, and prior parole revocation.
Pearson will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin serving his sentence.
Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller handled the prosecution of this case for the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
This case was investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
