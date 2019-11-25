Irmo Middle School substitute teacher fired, facing charges for stealing from previous job

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - New details have been released in connection with the arrest of an Irmo Middle School substitute teacher on Friday.
Lexington-Richland Five officials confirm that Kari Ellington was working as a substitute teacher at the school, but deputies say the arrest was not related to her employment there, but rather charges of illegal activity in her previous job.
This has raised questions on what requirements and vetting substitute teachers face when getting a job in South Carolina. The Department of Education gives each school district the ability to make their own policy on hiring substitute teachers.
In Lexington-Richland Five, officials said they contract the positions through a third party vendor called Kelly Services. Through Kelly Services, school officials said the potential substitutes go through a background check.
Lexington-Richland Five officials say that because Ellington isn’t a full-time teacher, she isn’t considered an employee of the school district. According to the arrest warrant, before starting her temporary role at Irmo Middle School, she was fired in July by an employer who is accusing her of stealing company money.
The business says that Ellington defrauded over $20,000 since last September. According to the arrest warrant, Ellington did this by manipulating checks that were issued to an employee who no longer worked at the business. Reports say that Ellington admitted to the business owner that she had received two of the checks.
Lexington-Richland Five officials say Kelly Services is currently reviewing Ellington’s employment with the company, but she is not eligible to be a substitute in the district while this review is taking place.
Kelly Services also said their employees undergo rigorous screening and they are working with authorities to investigate the situation.
Each district sets its own requirements for hiring. All South Carolina schools require that substitutes have a minimum of a high school diploma.
The investigation into this incident is on-going.
