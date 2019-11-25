Holiday shopping guide: Everything you need for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Black Friday, small-business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all less than a week away and for you to take advantage of this season of shopping, we’ve rounded up the things you need to know before you start your gifting.
According to WalletHub, consumers will spend less than they have in year’s past by 27% and 35 million consumers still are paying off debt from last year.
This year the best category to look for deals in is jewelry! Waiting until Black Friday to shop for those sparkles could save you up to 70% in discounts. Other categories you should wait for deals on are books, music & movies, and clothing.
Categories you should avoid shopping in include: electronics, furniture and computers or smart phones. WalletHub analyzed that they offer almost no significant discount during the holiday retail weekend.
The stores that you want to make sure you stop at on Black Friday are: Stage, Belk and JCPenney, all of which have most of their sales over 60% off the original prices.
Of course, if you just can’t think of a gift, gift cards from Walmart, Target and Sephora are the most sought after.
