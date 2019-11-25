FIRST ALERT: There is a Chance of Rain Before the Turkey Arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Enjoy the quiet weather as we start the holiday week.
Weather Headlines
- Great weather for a few days.
-It gets warmer before the rain arrives
-A few showers possible Wednesday
-Dry weather for Thanksgiving Day
A ridge of high-pressure has moved into the area and will bring seasonable weather for the next few days.
Daytime highs are expected to be in the low to middle 60s.
Changes will start mid-week, temperature is warm to the lower 70s and a cold front will approach to the area from the west.
Moisture is limited so the rain threat is low, but we will include a 20% chance of a shower in the forecast for Wednesday. Any rain that does develop, is expected to move out by Thanksgiving day.
