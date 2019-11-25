First Alert Forecast: Super Late Fall Forecast!

By Tim Miller | November 25, 2019 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 7:03 AM

Wonderful Fall Forecast This Holiday Week

Tim Miller's Monday November 25 morning forecast

High pressure will give us lovely late Fall weather the next several days. A cold front will move through the state by Wednesday. It’s looking more and more the front will have little moisture to work with so only a few showers ahead of the front Wednesday midday. However, with Southwest winds we could see highs in the lower 70s.

The front will be to our East by Thanksgiving Day giving us a great holiday with sunny skies and Highs in the lower 60s

Weather Highlights:

- Cold this morning under clear skies. Lows in the lower 30s

- Sunny and Mild Today - Wednesday

- Great looking Thanksgiving with Highs in the Lower 60s

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and Nice! Highs in the lower 60s

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the Middle 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs middle to upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Breezy and warm. Highs lower 70s

