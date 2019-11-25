During SC visit, Lindsey Graham calls Joe Biden a ‘good friend’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just three days after former Vice President Joe Biden came after Sen. Lindsey Graham for his role in helping President Donald Trump investigate the former Vice President’s connections in Ukraine, he called Biden, “a good friend.”
“Joe Biden is a good friend,” Graham said Monday in downtown Charleston.“But if we are going to look at corruption in the Ukraine, we are going to look at both sides. I believe that, after the raid on February 2 against the president of the Ukraine’s home, that Hunter Biden and his associates began to contact the state department. Vice President Biden called the acting then-president Poroshenko three times in 10 days after the raid. He went to the Ukraine in March, about a month after the raid. Eventually, the prosecutor was fired and the case was dropped.”
Biden went as far as to call Graham an embarrassment and that he will regret his actions for the rest of his life.
“They have him under their thumb right now," Biden told CNN. “They know he knows that if he comes out against Trump, he’s got a real tough road for reelection, number one.”
Graham is up for re-election in 2020 against Democrat Jaime Harrison. During his visit Monday, he was also scheduled to visit Volvo in Ridgeville and hold a round table discussion with members of the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce at Google in Moncks Corner.
“To the Biden’s and to the Democrats, we are not going to let the Democrats in the House destroy this president in a sham process,” Graham said. “We are going to ask legitimate questions. Did he use his influence to stop that investigation? And what role, if any, did Joe Biden play?”
