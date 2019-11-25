Deputies: Man impersonated law enforcement officer in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies have arrested a man they say impersonated a law enforcement officer during a tense traffic stop on Sunday.
Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers received a call for a domestic disturbance on Hampton Street in the Walterboro area.
According to the incident report, a man later identified as Quinton Saxby waved an deputy down with a woman standing at the driver’s side of a car on Hampton Street.
Saxby identified himself as a law enforcement officer to the deputy, who detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the report. As the deputy was questioning Saxby about the report of a domestic disturbance, he became loud and boisterous.
After Saxby was arrested, deputies found a “military-type bag” on the driver’s side floorboard of his car which had “police” and “thin blue line” velcro patches attached to it.
A glock model 19 in a holster with a loaded magazine was also located in the car, according to the report along with a badge inscribed with “Georgia Community Supervision 3003."
Saxby also had a Georgia Community Supervision ID card, which wasn’t signed by a department head, the report stated. Georgia Community Supervision also couldn’t confirm his employment, the report stated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.