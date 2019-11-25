1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Broad River Road in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that occurred at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Road in Newberry County.
The collision occurred when a 2011 Ford Escape went off the road to the right and hit several trees while traveling west on Broad River Road.
Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SCHP is investigating the cause of the accident with the MAIT team.
