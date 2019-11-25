Asheville officer rescues puppy found zipped inside sleeping bag at public library

The 8-week-old puppy is now in the care of Animal Services.

The 8-week-old puppy is now in the care of Animal Services. (Source: Asheville Police Department)
November 25, 2019 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:05 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - An Asheville police officer rescued a puppy that was found zipped inside a sleeping bag.

The officer found the 8-week old puppy Monday morning inside a public library.

A Facebook post by Asheville police said the puppy had been in the sleeping bag all night.

“He is now in the care of Animal Services, who will keep an eye on his vitals,” the post said. “What a little trooper!”

Video posted with the news shows the puppy in good health:

Posted by Asheville Police Department on Monday, November 25, 2019

