Mothers Against Drunk Driving host 2nd Annual ‘Zero Proof Mocktail Mix-Off’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving will be hosting their 2nd annual Zero Proof Mocktail Mix-Off fundraiser this afternoon.
The event will be held at the Columbia Fire Department Headquarters from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
More than 15 restaurants, bartending companies, and community organizations will compete to create the best “mocktail."
Attendees and celebrity judges will vote to decide the winners.
The event will also feature live music and a silent auction.
First responders will be given complimentary admission and receive a special gift.
