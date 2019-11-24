Cantina 76 brings back ‘Turkey Tacos’ for holiday season

Turkey Tacos (Source: Cantina 76)
By Jazmine Greene | November 24, 2019 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 3:38 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cantina 76 is bring back their Turkey Tacos!

The seasonal taco will be featured at all five Catina 76 locations.

The Turkey Taco, which is a spin on Thanksgiving classics, is made with lightly-fried turkey, cranberry salsa and a drizzle of garlic and sage aioli.

A sweet potato and pecan soufflé topped with a toasted marshmallow and butternut squash soup will also be offered as additional holiday specials.

The tacos will be available November 25th through December 1st.

