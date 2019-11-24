Cantina 76 brings back ‘Turkey Tacos’ for holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cantina 76 is bring back their Turkey Tacos!
The seasonal taco will be featured at all five Catina 76 locations.
The Turkey Taco, which is a spin on Thanksgiving classics, is made with lightly-fried turkey, cranberry salsa and a drizzle of garlic and sage aioli.
A sweet potato and pecan soufflé topped with a toasted marshmallow and butternut squash soup will also be offered as additional holiday specials.
The tacos will be available November 25th through December 1st.
