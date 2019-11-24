Bishopville Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Bishopville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured.
Yesterday officers responded to a shots fired call near Truman Road.
Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the men later died at a local hospital. The other man is currently being treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Officials are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.