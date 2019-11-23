Several cases of whooping cough have been confirmed with kids in Buncombe County

Mullendore said: “The best way to stop the spread of pertussis is through immunization. We encourage all children and adults to be up to date on their pertussis immunizations. Second, if you or your child have symptoms of pertussis – cough lasting for at least 2 weeks with either severe coughing fits, a high-pitched 'whooping' sound when taking a breath, or vomiting after coughing fits—contact your healthcare provider to see if pertussis is the cause. Anyone suspected or known to have pertussis should stay home from school, work, and all other group activities until they have finished 5 days of antibiotics. This stops the spread of illness to others. Frequent handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and covering your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing can help prevent the spread of pertussis and other illnesses.”