Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard Friday night.
Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested in Montgomery on a charge of kidnapping first degree, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Fisher was transported to the Lee County Jail.
Another suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with kidnapping in the case.
Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.