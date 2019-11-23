Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested on a charge of kidnapping first degree. (Source: Lee County Jail)
November 23, 2019 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:11 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard Friday night.

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested in Montgomery on a charge of kidnapping first degree, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Fisher was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Another suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with kidnapping in the case.

Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.

