S.C. veteran pushes for change after cancer goes undiagnosed by Army for more than 2 years

“The Feres Doctrine is consistent with the premise of the no-fault compensation system applicable to all workers’ compensation programs, including military compensation programs. The department continues to support the longstanding Congressional policy that all military members and their families should be under the same compensation system for personal injuries or death, whether caused by combat, training accident, household accident, natural cause, or other reason. Under the military compensation system, specific amounts depend on many factors (e.g., grade, family size), but in cases of death or severe disability, lifetime compensation is commonly in the millions of dollars. The Feres Doctrine avoids the unsustainable inequity of allowing some military members to sue while others, such as those injured in combat, cannot. The current systems is uniform for all military members. DoD assesses that allowing medical malpractice law suits by military members might, depending on how courts apply compensation offset rules, benefit very few injured individuals. For the provision included in the House-passed authorization bill, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated a cost of $40 to $50 million per year, beginning in Fiscal Year 2021.”