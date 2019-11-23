Riverbanks Zoo presents 32nd ‘Lights Before Christmas’ holiday tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the holiday season with its 32nd annual Lights Before Christmas event.
The event, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select evenings between November 23rd and December 30th.
Riverbanks says evenings will be a unique experience for guests.
On Wednesday and Thursday nights, guests can expect to enjoy an up-close animal encounter.
Every Friday through Sunday, guests will experience the Holly Jolly Christmas Parade and performances by the Chapin Theatre Company.
You will also be able to meet and take photos with various holiday characters during Coca-Cola’s Merry Mascot Meet n’ Greet.
Lights Before Christmas features a display of more than one million lights and a variety of ornate images.
Guest will be able to gather around the 30-foot animated story tree sponsored by Dominion Energy, sing along to popular Christmas carols, and cozy up to the Jingle Bell Bonfire.
Each Wednesday Riverbanks will offer buy one, get one admission on Lights Before Christmas tickets to the following groups:
- November 27th: Military
- December 4th: College Students
- December 11th: First Responders
- December 18th: Teachers
Guests will be asked to show proper ID at the ticket window to receive the discount.
Riverbanks members will receive at least one free visit to Lights Before Christmas with a valid membership card and photo ID.
General admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 through 12. Children under 2 are admitted free
