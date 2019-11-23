FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain are likely Saturday, then sunshine on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your entire weekend will not be a washout, but have your rain gear handy. Saturday is an Alert Day!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday is an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring areas of rain to the Midlands Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 80%. Highs in the upper 60s.
· Clearing skies are expected Sunday. Temperatures will cool into the low 60s
· Dry weather is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
· An isolated shower is possible Wednesday with highs near 70.
· On Thanksgiving Day, we’ll see mild weather with highs in the lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move through the Midlands Saturday, giving way to areas of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy and steady at times, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80%.
We could see about a quarter to a half inch of rain Saturday. Some areas could see higher amounts. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We’ll see clearing skies Sunday. Highs will cool into the low 60s
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
By Wednesday, a few isolated showers are in your forecast as you’re traveling to grandma’s house for the holiday. Rain chances are around 20%. Then, for Thanksgiving Day, we’re forecasting mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower (20%). Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible (20%). Overnight temperatures in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (80%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Clearing Skies. Cooler. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers (20%). Highs near 70.
Thanksgiving: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.