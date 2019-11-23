Families Helping Families to aid Lexington family in need

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - For 27 years, Families Helping Families has helped ease the burden by providing gifts, clothing, food, and other essentials to thousands of families in need at Christmas.
The goal this year is to help 3,500 families across the Midlands.
Joshua and Ashley Borger are one of those families in need.
In Aug. 2019, the Borgers found their Lexington house to have black mold growing in some of the walls and ceilings.
“We were repairing some of the walls in the house because of water damage, and we found some black mold,” Joshua Borger said. “We had to get out of the house as soon as possible.”
Joshua, Ashley, and their two children moved into Joshua’s parent’s three-bedroom house next door. The family of four said living out of one room has become an adjustment.
“There’s a lot of rough sleeps I would say. It’s definitely not easy having all our stuff in one room,” Ashley Borger said.
The hardship has continued for the Borger family. About a month after losing their home, Joshua lost his job and Ashley cut down her hours at work due to a medical condition.
“I had to cut my hours down to one day a week because I found out I had lung disease and a paralyzed vocal cord,” Ashley said. “With my job, you have to communicate with people and it’s very tough to do so when you can hardly talk.”
With funds already tight for the Borger family, they are working with their landlord to get the house free of mold.
Their landlord says it could take another six months while he is gutting the house.
“I was scared my lung disease could progressively get worse living in a house with mold,” Ashley Borger said. “I’m just trying to make sure I don’t live in a house that would worsen my conditions.”
In the meantime, Joshua found a new job and said he is picking up extra hours to try and get his family back on their feet.
But looking ahead to Christmas, the Borger’s had turned to Families Helping Families.
“Families Helping Families is giving our kids the opportunity to have a better Christmas with more presents than that we can afford to give them so they can have a smile on their face at Christmas time,” Joshua said.
While 2019 has been a year of hurdles for the Borgers, they find a way to hold onto hope.
“While yes we were put in this situation, but we’re going to be seen through it,” Ashley Borger said. “Good things come to those who wait. And we are defiantly being patient and waiting and trying to do our best to stay positive for our kids.”
For more information about Families Helping Families and how to adopt a family this holiday season click here.
Donations can be made by check and mailed to Families Helping Families PO Box 5141 Columbia SC 29250 or by credit card online at www.fhfmidlands.org.
Items can be dropped off at the warehouse located at 7006 Two Notch Road (former Best Buy across from Columbia Mall) from Dec. 2nd through 7th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Items may also be dropped off on Dec. 9th through 14th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.