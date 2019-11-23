Deputies: Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder after drug deal goes wrong

According to officials, a man told investigators he drove to Seawright Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to buy cocaine. He gave Charles Singleton the money for the drugs. When Singleton returned to the man’s vehicle, he told the man he had no cocaine and refused to give the money back. Officials said Singleton pulled out a gun, shot through the man’s windshield, and hit him in the head during an altercation that ensued.