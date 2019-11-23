Deputies: Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder after drug deal goes wrong

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old man after a drug deal went awry.
According to officials, a man told investigators he drove to Seawright Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to buy cocaine. He gave Charles Singleton the money for the drugs. When Singleton returned to the man’s vehicle, he told the man he had no cocaine and refused to give the money back. Officials said Singleton pulled out a gun, shot through the man’s windshield, and hit him in the head during an altercation that ensued.
The victim drove home where he called for deputies. There, he told investigators he was shot by Singleton. Deputies later took Singleton into custody after he was found in a vehicle along with the handgun near Seawright Street.
Singleton has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school.
