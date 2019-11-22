WIS morning anchor to dance ‘The Nutcracker’ with Columbia Classical Ballet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Classical Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at The Koger Center in Columbia in just a few weeks.
This year, I will be among a few guest dancers in the performance.
“Leland has done great. He came in here, I’m sure he had no idea what to expect," Dr. Jennifer Amrol, ballet teacher, said. "He’s been enthusiastic from the first day, willing to learn so many new steps and meet so many people. We have really enjoyed having him.”
I’ve been rehearsing for several weeks with the company’s professional dancers, students and other volunteer community members. Amrol had the task of getting me and the other non-experienced male dancers up-to-speed.
“The men have really surprised me because the women come to the adult ballet class and they’re used to dancing, but the men have no dance experience," Amrol explained. “So it’s been great that they’ve joined right in so enthusiastically.”
Columbia Classical Ballet Artistic Director Radenko Pavlovich brought the entire show together, not only including the professional dancers and adult community members, but children as well. Pavlovich says he enjoys showcasing this Christmas classic for the community with so many skill levels represented.
“The wonderful thing about ‘The Nutcracker’ is it really sets you in the mood for Christmas," Pavlovich said. “It’s such a tradition and every year all companies all around the world do ‘The Nutcracker.’”
“The Nutcracker” by the Columbia Classical Ballets opens Dec. 6 at The Koger Center in downtown Columbia. It runs through Dec. 8. Visit kogercenterforthearts.org or ColumbiaClassicalBallet.com for tickets and more information.
Amrol says she hopes people leave the show knowing how much fun ballet can be and that it’s for everyone -- including boys and girls. She also hopes people will be in awe of the beauty of the professional female dancers and the athleticism of the professional male dancers.
