Spartanburg Co. Sheriff: 5 arrested in connection with shooting death of Evan Gaines

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - Five men have been charged with murder in the March death of a University of South Carolina student, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Friday.
Evan Jeffery Gaines, 22, was pronounced dead March 26 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Gaines was from Columbia and lived at Campus Edge Apartments on Pinegate Drive, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said Gaines suffered a gunshot wound.
Wright said Friday that five men, all from Columbia, traveled to Spartanburg County to commit the crime. Deputies said it appears to have begun as a robbery that turned into a homicide.
The five men charged are:
Darryl Wayne Cooley - murder
Rodriguez Kentavious Marshall - murder
Antonio K. Marshall - murder
Cainan Keison Gregory Griffin - murder
Douglas Alexander Wright, Jr. - murder
Wright said cellphone records helped link the five men charged to the shooting.
“Good old-fashioned hard work put this case where it is," Wright said. He asked the community to continue to pray for the Gaines family.
“This has to be tough, has to be real tough,” Wright said
USC Upstate Police Chief, Klay Peterson, also spoke at the news conference.
He said Gaines was involved in many activities at the school, academic and otherwise.
“It really is a future unfulfilled. He was really close to graduation," Peterson said. “Our community has mourned for the last eight months.”
