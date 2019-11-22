SCHP: Crash kills one person in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Lexington County on Thursday afternoon.
According to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2010 Hyundai 4-door vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on Fox Branch Road. As the driver pulled out onto Smith Pond Road, a 2008 Ford truck collided with the driver side of the vehicle.
The driver and passenger traveling in the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office as 66-year-old Donna Lesperance.
