S.C. inmates in jail for murder plead guilty to killing 4 fellow prisoners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two inmates already serving life sentences have pleaded guilty to killing four fellow prisoners.
Denver Simmons and Jacob Philip both pleaded guilty to four counts of murder each on Thursday, according to court records. Each received four life sentences for each murder.
Back in 2017, Simmons told The Associated Press that he and Philip killed the men in an effort to get the death sentence.
The men killed were John King, William Scruggs, Jimmy Ham, and Jason Kelley. The coroner said they were strangled.
Simmons and Philip have ghastly convictions on their records already.
Philip was initially in jail after pleading guilty to the 2013 double murder of a 26-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter in Berkeley County.
Simmons pleaded guilty to the 2007 deaths of a 45-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son in Colleton County.
