Murder of 23-year-old inspires scholarship fund, free event in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -After her grandson was shot and killed in an armed robbery last year, a Newberry woman is raising money for scholarships in his honor in hopes of helping Midlands students reach their goals. A Ride Away Scholarship Day is planned for Saturday in Newberry.
Parker Killian Moore was born in Greenville, SC and briefly lived in Prosperity.
In January of 2018, he was living in Georgia and working as a restaurant manager. One night he was called into work unexpectedly after a co-worker called in sick, but Moore never made it back home. Police say he was fatally shot by an armed robber.
Moore was just 23-years-old.
Shortly after his death, his family established the Parker Killian Gives Moore Charity and Scholarship Fund.
“It’s really difficult, but this kind of keeps us going and helps us get up in the morning, and put one foot in front of the other to know that we are helping someone else, and anytime I say Parker’s name it makes me feel better. It won’t bring him back, but we can, at least, remember him and tell people about him,” Moore’s grandmother, Gail Bensten said.
Already, that scholarship fund has raised more than $25,000.
“We’re just trying to take Parker’s interests and give to students to inspire them to reach for their goals that Parker never got to do,” Bensten said
The Parker Killian Gives Moore Scholarship Fund has already recognized 20 students through various college and summer camp scholarships. Moore’s grandmother says, although he was living in Georgia at the time of his death, his roots are here in South Carolina where he was born.
“It impacted people because he lived here. People knew him and he would come to visit pretty much every summer, and so because I live here and I’ve lived here for 21 years, I wanted to pay it forward and be positive and try to keep his light burning bright, shining bright, by helping others. That was his legacy. He was a very giving person.”
Newberry string students will be performing at Saturday’s Ride Away Scholarship Day. Moore had a love for music, and especially the violin.
The Parker Killian Gives Moore Scholarship Fund is working to create a new scholarship specifically targeting Newberry College students pursuing music.
Saturday’s event is filled with free activities starting at 10 a.m and going until 7 p.m.
Donations are encouraged with all proceeds supporting the Parker Killian Gives Moore Charity.
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m. : Newberry Arts Center, 1200 Main Street, Paint a rock for parkerzrockz Kindness Project and/or a Christmas ornament. Drop your rock and spread kindness.
- 12-2 p.m. : Your CBD Store Newberry, 1114 Main Street, Sip and Pour, join us and create your own acrylic masterpiece!
- 12:30-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. : Your CBD Store Newberry, 1114 Main Street, Palm Reading by Sonya, Spiritual Advisor.
- 3:30-5 p.m. : Five Rose Lane Studio – 1310 Main Street, Join us for a fun Burlesque dance class. “You Can Leave Your Hat On’
- 5-7 p.m. : Your CBD Store Newberry, 1114 Main Street, Silent Auction, Door Prizes, food, wine and much more! Music provided by Newberry College String Students
All donations support scholarships to students in the Newberry Community. You can find more information about the scholarship by visiting their Facebook page at Parker Killian Gives Moore, Ride Away Scholarship Day or parkerkillianmoore.com.
