Man arrested, accused of shooting man and stealing car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man injured.
It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 246 Stoneridge Drive, off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126, police said in a tweet.
Two men were sitting in a car when two others approached them, armed with guns. The 23-year-old man was shot in the upper body as he tried to run away, police said. Officers said the other man in the car was pistol whipped.
Crews rushed the 23-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is recovering but remains in critical condition, police said.
Tuesday, police arrested Jhordan Clarke, saying he was responsible for the shooting.
Police said Clarke also stole one of the victim’s cars after the shooting.
Clarke is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers initially said they were looking for two suspects in the shooting, but have not said whether they are still looking for another man.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
