Jury finds Jason Lee guilty in brutal murder of estranged wife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man accused of brutally killing his estranged wife just weeks before their divorce was to be finalized has been found guilty.
It took jurors just over an hour to find Jason Lee guilty of murder and first degree burglary.
Lindsey Lee, 31, was found dead in her bathtub by coworkers on March 14, 2017, after she failed to show up for work at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Evidence at the scene showed a break in.
The coroner said Lindsey was strangled, but ultimately died from blood loss due to a cut to her throat.
After the verdict was announced, Jason Lee made an outburst in court declaring his innocence.
Sentencing began immediately and a judge sentenced him to life in prison.
This story will be updated.
