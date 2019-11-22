Investigation underway after body of Arkansas man found in Sumter parking lot

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office have opened an investigation after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in the parking lot of a tire shop.
Authorities said Jarrett Bradford of El Dorado, Ark., was found Thursday at Continental Tire. Investigators believe Bradford has been dead since Tuesday evening after speaking with a family member who recently talked with him.
At this time, no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be performed on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
If you have any information, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
