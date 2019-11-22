Harris scores 1,000th career point as Carolina beats USC Upstate by 80

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tyasha Harris made it a night to remember on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.
The senior guard scored her 1,000th career point as a Gamecock as No. 5 South Carolina dominated USC Upstate 112-32.
Harris and Aliyah Boston each finished the contest with 18 points against the Spartans. Harris also had seven rebounds and six assists on the night. She becomes the 35th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks (5-0) while Victaria Saxton finished with 14. In all, six Gamecocks finished the contest in double figures.
South Carolina has now scored the most points in a game under head coach Dawn Staley, who has now won her 450th career game.
USC Upstate shot just 16% from the floor in the loss.
Carolina will face Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
